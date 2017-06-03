Overview

Dr. Kimberly Huffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at OB/GYN Associates PA in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.