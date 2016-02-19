Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Randolph OB/GYN - Charlotte2711 Randolph Rd Ste 512, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1213
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr. Hopkins - she has a laid back demeanor and thoroughly explains her reasoning behind her recommendations. She can appear to be a little reserved, but you can tell that she has concern about you and your health.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
