Dr. Kimberly Holding, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Holding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Cora E. Braynon Health center200 NW 7th Ave # Adultiii, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Directions (954) 759-6788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Ryan White
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holding is very smart & competent & kind- I am fortune to have her as my physician, Her staff is wonderful too.
About Dr. Kimberly Holding, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Creole, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- infectious disease-Tulane University
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ NJMS University Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
