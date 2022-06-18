Overview

Dr. Kimberly Holding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Holding works at Cora E. Braynon Health center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.