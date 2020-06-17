Dr. Kimberly Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Austin Association of Otolaryngologists4407 Bee Caves Rd Ste 112, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-4999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Dr. Hewitt is thorough and easy to talk to. I am happy to have found her.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841244712
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- Otolaryngology
