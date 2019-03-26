Overview

Dr. Kimberly Hashin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schuylkill Haven, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Hashin works at Lvpg Internal Medicine Orwigsburg in Schuylkill Haven, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.