Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Hartzfeld works at O Longevity & Wellness, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.