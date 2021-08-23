See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO

Gynecology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Hartzfeld works at O Longevity & Wellness, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Functional Medicine
    9300 E Raintree Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 932-9070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hartzfeld?

    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Hartzfeld is amazing. She explained all my options and was very knowledgeable about hormones, diet and going over my lab work. I feel so much better. Her office is welcoming and she is on time and available. Her portal is easy to use. She ordered my bloodwork and we made a plan.
    h Davids — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hartzfeld to family and friends

    Dr. Hartzfeld's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hartzfeld

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO.

    About Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184814386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Downtown Hospital, Newyork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartzfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartzfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartzfeld works at O Longevity & Wellness, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hartzfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Hartzfeld has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Hartzfeld, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.