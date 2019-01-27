Dr. Kimberly Hart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hart, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
My daughters care was transferred to Dr Hart when her Dr started phasing out of practice. My daughter has a rare disorder, so we are always in need of a referral to some specialist. At our 1st visit w/ her Dr Hart had done extra research on her condition so she knew what tx options to lay out for us. THE ONLY reason I am leaving off a start is because after 9 attempts now (seriously 9) this office & tech support can’t seem to link our online account so I can only reach her by message/callback
- Sanford Children's Hospital, Sanford School Of Medicine, Sioux Falls, Sd
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
