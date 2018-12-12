Dr. Kimberly Carver-Harper, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carver-Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carver-Harper, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Carver-Harper, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Warner Robins, GA.
Dr. Carver-Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2745 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (855) 384-3616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carver-Harper?
I've coming to Dr Harper for over 28 years. I've always been treated fairly and professionally by Dr Harper and her staff.
About Dr. Kimberly Carver-Harper, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1164589131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carver-Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carver-Harper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carver-Harper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carver-Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carver-Harper works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carver-Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carver-Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carver-Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carver-Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.