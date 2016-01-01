Dr. Kimberly Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hansen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Wasatch Pediatrics114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5792Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday4:00pm - 5:00pm
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.