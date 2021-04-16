Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Wellspan Internal Medicine -freedom Way2350 Freedom Way Ste 150, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-7315
Med Prctice Schlossberg Lenholt2230 Venetian Ct Ste 2, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 566-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We have been going to Dr Kimberly Hamilton for years. She has navigated us through several complex health issues and provides great care. We are happy to have her as our concierge internist. Well worth it.
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.