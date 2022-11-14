Overview

Dr. Kimberly Gygi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gygi works at Family Dental Practice of Newington in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.