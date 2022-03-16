Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Green, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Green, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates PA2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Fl 2, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 577-6957
-
2
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-9300
-
3
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 302-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr. Green is by far the best Doctor - Oncologist my family has ever seen or had in our lifetime. She not only knowledgeable, but truly cares about the patient and their family. She checks in on her patients after hours, even on her days off. She goes above and beyond the call of duty. We are so proud to have met her. Don't let some of these rating fool you, this doctor is outstanding.
About Dr. Kimberly Green, DO
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447424197
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.