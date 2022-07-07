See All Family Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kimberly Gray-White, MD

Family Medicine
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Gray-White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Gray-White works at DONALD F TEMPLE, M.D. PA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kimberly Gray White MD PA
    508 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 229-1924
    Kimberly Gray-White M.D.,P.A.
    508 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 229-1924

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2022
    My wife and I were 1st time patients. Making an appointment was easy my wife said. The staff was insurance knowledgeable and it wasn’t 6 or 8 weeks before we could get an appointment together. My wife was very happy. Dr Gray -White did a great job with my exam. She was thorough and she listened to me. She explained in simple terms what she thought I was going through. She didn’t prescribe new medication she suggested diet and exercise. They were all little things I promised to do. I liked her a lot!
    K Weaver Jr — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Gray-White, MD

    • Family Medicine
