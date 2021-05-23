Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists520 W Junipero St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 730-1470
Summit Surgery Center231 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-2797
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Grafton is a very knowledgeable and most caring doctor,a world-class surgeon.She removed a very large mass from my breast,left my nipple and the scar is not noticeable,I felt very well after surgery
About Dr. Kimberly Grafton, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144321126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
