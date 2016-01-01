Overview

Dr. Kimberly Golde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor.



Dr. Golde works at Eye Associates Of Central Texas in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Taylor, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.