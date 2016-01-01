Dr. Kimberly Golde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Golde, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Golde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor.
Locations
Round Rock Office2120 Round Rock Ave Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-1991
Eye Associates of Central Texas603 Mallard Ln, Taylor, TX 76574 Directions (512) 352-7664Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Golde, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Golde speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Golde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golde.
