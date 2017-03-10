See All Pediatricians in Cape Coral, FL
Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Kimberly Ghuman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ghuman works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 107, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Breath Testing
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Well Baby Care

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 10, 2017
I have only been at this office twice, but I must say that I am very happy so far! The doctor is very sweet and patient. Her assistant Dawn is exceptional. She is very dedicated and very professional. They were both great with my daughter. My 2yr old daughter says she had a good time...I think that says alot!
M Ramos in Cape coral, Fl — Mar 10, 2017
  Pediatrics
  28 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1306833280
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
  Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  Cape Coral Hospital
  Gulf Coast Medical Center
  HealthPark Medical Center
  Lee Memorial Hospital

Dr. Kimberly Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Ghuman works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghuman's profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

