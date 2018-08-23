See All Allergists & Immunologists in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Kimberly George, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly George, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. George works at Breatheamerica Richmond LLC in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breatheamerica Richmond LLC
    201 Concourse Blvd Ste 100, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 968-4824
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Associates of Richmond Inc.
    1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 102, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-4243
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
Bronchitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dermatitis
Drug or Food Challenge
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sinusitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 23, 2018
    Dr George spent a considerable amount of time listening to my concerns and helping me diagnose a frustrating problem. I felt like I was the only patient in the office because she did not rush me and seemed so genuinely interested in helping me. Her support staff was friendly, effective, and kind. I left feeling hopeful and confident in my decision to seek her help. Thank you!
    Sarah in Powhatan, VA — Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Kimberly George, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1932130531
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Internship
    Virginia Commonwealth University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

