Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gecsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Gecsi works at
Locations
-
1
Rainbow Babies & Children Hosp11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3941Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-4777
-
3
Uh Rainbow Pediatric Dentistry5805 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44103 Directions (216) 675-6650
-
4
University Hospitals Medical Group-obgyn960 Clague Rd Ste 2410, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gecsi?
I went to see Dr Gesci (after many people referred me to her) for a second opinion. She spent well over an hour with me, answering every question I had with kindness and compassion. She didn't leave the room until I was calm and she made sure every question and concern was answered and talked through. I felt heard and cared for.
About Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609898857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gecsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gecsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gecsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gecsi works at
Dr. Gecsi has seen patients for Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gecsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gecsi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gecsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gecsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gecsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.