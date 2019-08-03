Dr. Kimberly Galgano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galgano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Galgano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Galgano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Galgano works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galgano?
Awesome doctor. I started going to her when David Montegue officially retired which was years ago. She is kind, and empathetic listener, and seeks to understand and then act on your symptoms. I am 64 and feel confident of her care for the health care for women our age.
About Dr. Kimberly Galgano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689658502
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galgano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galgano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galgano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galgano works at
Dr. Galgano has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galgano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Galgano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galgano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galgano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galgano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.