Overview

Dr. Kimberly Frank, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Frank works at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Parkway Health Center in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.