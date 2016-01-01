Dr. Kimberly Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Frank, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Family Health Plan Eye Clinic2906 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 672-1353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Frank, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265598940
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods.