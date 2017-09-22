Overview

Dr. Kimberly Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Women's Healthcare in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.