Dermatology
Dr. Kimberly Finder, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Finder works at The Face & Body Place by Kimberly Finder, MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Liposurgery Clinic
    14855 Blanco Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 492-3200

  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Intense Pulse Light
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Jan 21, 2019
My appointment was last Friday with Lori. She was amazing. I appreciate all the information from her and Dr. Finder, all the attentiveness, and caring attitude. Looking forward to my next visit. Mary Ann Rybacki
Mary Ann Rybacki — Jan 21, 2019
  • Dermatology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1205026259
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
  • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
  • The University Of Texas At Austin
  • Dermatology
Dr. Kimberly Finder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Finder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Finder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Finder works at The Face & Body Place by Kimberly Finder, MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Finder’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

