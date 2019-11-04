Dr. Kimberly Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Fields, MD
Dr. Kimberly Fields, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
United Women's Healthcare1711 PEPPERELL PKWY, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 756-2496
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Love dr filds
- Obstetrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467475947
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
