Overview

Dr. Kimberly Fields, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at United Womens Health Care in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Pregnancy Ultrasound and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.