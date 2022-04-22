Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Associates1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 562-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Went in to talk with Dr Evans about getting pellets 6weeks ago and told her my concerns about not having energy. She recommended boosters. She is always there for you!
About Dr. Kimberly Evans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962587337
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritian Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- MCP Hahnemann University
- University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Arabic.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.