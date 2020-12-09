See All Pediatricians in Edmond, OK
Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Edgmon works at Village Center Pediatrics in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    village center pediatrics
    2820 N Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 726-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edgmon?

    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr. Edgmon has been the doctor to my 4 children for the past 11 years. We have loved her. She has taken great care of us through normal childhood growth as well as some more serious issues. Some of my children can be very challenging, but she and her staff have been compassionate, respectful and patient. She is a wonderful doctor!
    Melissa Lyon — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edgmon to family and friends

    Dr. Edgmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Edgmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164482501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edgmon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edgmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edgmon works at Village Center Pediatrics in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Edgmon’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Edgmon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.