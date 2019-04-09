Overview

Dr. Kimberly Eddings-Reece, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Eddings-Reece works at Watts Health Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.