Dr. Kimberly Earhart, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Earhart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Earhart works at West End Obstetrics and Gynecology in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    West End Obstetrics and Gynecology
    7601 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 (804) 445-8796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Syphilis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Syphilis Screening

Herpes Simplex Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Syphilis Screening
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gestational Diabetes
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Miscarriages
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Earhart is so patient and kind. I am a very anxious person and also have about the lowest pain tolerance you can imagine. Both my pain and anxiety was never once ignored, judged, or downplayed by Dr. Earhart. She believed me when I experienced high levels of pain and adjusted accordingly. I never felt rushed and was given multiple breaks thru out my procedures. It’s hard to find a doctor that takes patients pain seriously and mets them where they are. She believed me when I was experiencing pain even though for most people it would have been a much simpler procedure. I never felt compared to how another patient would handle it though, it was my pain and my body experiencing it and that was all that mattered to Dr. Earhart during my appts. I was met with SO much compassion.
    Megan Gammon — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Earhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033598594
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
