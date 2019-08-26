See All Cardiologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Dulaney works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC
    2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-8500
  2. 2
    Colorado Health Medical Group
    1400 E Boulder St # 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 635-7172
  3. 3
    Colorado Springs Cardiology
    6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 571-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Angina
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 26, 2019
    wonderful doc
    — Aug 26, 2019
    About Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356421622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Med
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Dulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dulaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dulaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dulaney works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dulaney’s profile.

    Dr. Dulaney has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

