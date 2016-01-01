Dr. Dobbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Dobbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Dobbins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forney, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Dobbins works at
Locations
Basepoint Psychiatry Pllc11803 Classic Ln, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 552-5559
Changepoint Counseling Services Pllc713 W Broad St, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 552-5559
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-5536
Vantxhcs4500 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, TX 75216 Directions (214) 857-0805Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Kimberly Dobbins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013111343
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbins works at
Dr. Dobbins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbins.
