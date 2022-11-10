Dr. Kimberly Dewire, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Dewire, DMD
Dr. Kimberly Dewire, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hellertown, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Dewire works at
DeWire Dental, LLC1089 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055 Directions (610) 838-6188
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Assurant Health
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Dewire and her team have excellent communication, we get texts and emails to update us for our appointments. They also make you feel welcome and comfortable, as well as explaining the process of procedures in detail. Thank you team Dewire!
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811200967
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dewire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewire accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.