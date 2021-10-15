Dr. Kimberly Destefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Destefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Destefano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Destefano, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Long School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-4970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 250, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 503-4971
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I really like Dr. DeStefano. She is very clearly knowledgeable and skilled and has a reassuring demeanor. She always takes the time to answer all my questions—whether it’s been on an evening phone call or in the office. I can also tell that regular OBs in Austin really trust her expertise and defer to her for decisions. It’s great to have confidence in your care team!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568487825
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- George Washington University Hospital|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Long School of Medicine
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Dr. Destefano speaks Spanish.
