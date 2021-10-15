Overview

Dr. Kimberly Destefano, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Long School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Destefano works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.