Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD
Dr. Kimberly Davis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 555 E Valley Pkwy Fl 5, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 739-3940
“I have had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Kimberly Davis. Dr. Davis consistently answers all my questions before and after making my appointment. She is the first Doctor I have ever had that concentrated on wellness of the mind and body. I would give her 6 Stars if they had them!”
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.