Dr. Kimberly Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Davidson, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Davidson works at
Locations
Riverchase Dermatology - North Naples1015 Crosspointe Dr, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 596-9075
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. Ignore the complainers. I have been a patient for ten years and she treated some serious issues.
About Dr. Kimberly Davidson, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davidson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.