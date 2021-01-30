Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Geneva General Hospital.
Locations
Damore Kimberly J MD Office198 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 393-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Geneva General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is wonderful. She makes you feel dignified at every stage from the consultation, the surgery, and all followup visits. She answers every question you have and takes the time to ask if you understand everything, or have any questions. She also gave her private cellphone number after surgery in case you have complications or questions. She calls to check up on you after the surgery.
About Dr. Kimberly D'Amore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Dr. D'Amore works at
