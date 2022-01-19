Overview

Dr. Kimberly Crute, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Crute works at Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care - Waters Avenue in Savannah, GA with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.