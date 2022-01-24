Overview

Dr. Kimberly Cooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.