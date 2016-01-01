Dr. Kimberly Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
Womens Care Group PLC270 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 546-1642
Pat Summitt Clinic1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 150, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-1642
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.