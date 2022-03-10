See All Psychiatrists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA. 

Dr. Clinebell works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Directions Counseling Services
    117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 934-3905
    Saturday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic Main Residents Room A14
    3811 Ohara St Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 624-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003178245
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinebell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clinebell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clinebell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinebell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinebell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinebell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinebell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

