Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Clinebell works at
Locations
New Directions Counseling Services117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-3905Saturday10:30am - 5:30pm
Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic Main Residents Room A143811 Ohara St Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 624-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She's very conservative which is great for pshych drugs -- they can really change how you feel -- so to ramp up slowly is wonderful. She's very responsive to my feedback and explanations of how I'm feeling. It's not an instantaneous fix, so don't expect that. Very caring and kind. I wouldn't go to anyone else after 3 years with her... even if you paid me.
About Dr. Kimberly Clinebell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003178245
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clinebell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinebell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinebell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinebell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinebell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinebell.
