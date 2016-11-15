Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesshir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.
Locations
Boardwalk OBGYN6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 499-4540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very patient and friendly...Listens to all ur concerns and deals them with ease
About Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972600583
Education & Certifications
- St Paul University Hospital
- St Paul Med Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
