Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Chesshir works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boardwalk OBGYN
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 499-4540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dallas Medical Center
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 15, 2016
    She is very patient and friendly...Listens to all ur concerns and deals them with ease
    Priya in Irving, TX — Nov 15, 2016
    About Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972600583
    Education & Certifications

    • St Paul University Hospital
    • St Paul Med Center
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Chesshir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesshir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chesshir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chesshir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chesshir works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chesshir’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesshir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesshir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesshir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesshir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

