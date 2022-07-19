See All Family Doctors in Bentonville, AR
Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Chapman works at Priority Health Direct Primary Care in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priority Health Direct Primary Care
    1100 Mallard Pl Ste D, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 888-4787
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Dr. Chapman is a doctor who cares so much for her patients. She is determined to understand what I need or should have to make my life better. She is never in a rush to get you out of the office, and makes you feel so comfortable. Being able to text, email, or call at anytime is great! She is literally just a call away. She goes over and above to help. I am so thankful I found Dr. Chapman and cannot recommend her enough to people. She is THE BEST doctor I have ever had. I just can’t say enough great things about her. Check her out, you will not be sorry you did.
    Kathy Arbaugh — Jul 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821056441
    Education & Certifications

    • Uab-Huntsville Som/Huntsville Hospital
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Arkansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman works at Priority Health Direct Primary Care in Bentonville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Chapman’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.