Dr. Kimberly Chapman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Priority Health Direct Primary Care1100 Mallard Pl Ste D, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 888-4787Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Chapman is a doctor who cares so much for her patients. She is determined to understand what I need or should have to make my life better. She is never in a rush to get you out of the office, and makes you feel so comfortable. Being able to text, email, or call at anytime is great! She is literally just a call away. She goes over and above to help. I am so thankful I found Dr. Chapman and cannot recommend her enough to people. She is THE BEST doctor I have ever had. I just can’t say enough great things about her. Check her out, you will not be sorry you did.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Uab-Huntsville Som/Huntsville Hospital
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.