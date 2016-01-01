Dr. Kimberly Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Chan United Medical Group Inc1001 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Chan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese
- 1295166692
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan speaks Burmese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
