Dr. Kimberly Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Case, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Case, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Palliative Care)125 Queens Rd Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1244
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
About Dr. Kimberly Case, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356484232
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
Dr. Case has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.