Dr. Kimberly Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
-
1
University Physicians Group Women's Health911 W 38th St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr Carter has been my provider through multiple pregnancies and complexities. She’s very caring, has the best bedside manner and will take the time to answer all one million questions that I have. I appreciate her willingness to approach difficult situations with sensitivity and honesty. Yes, wait times do exist, but that’s because when you’re in her care she treats you like you’re the most important patient in the clinic and the only thing that matters at that moment. I’ve been that patient who’s had to be squeezed in due to an emergent issue so I’ll always patiently wait for the next woman who may not be having the greatest day and gaining access to the care they deserve as well. Walking in here is always like a family reunion as the staff are always excited to see me and get updates on my kids that they remember from the belly.
About Dr. Kimberly Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538193495
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.