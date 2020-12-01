Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD
Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY / WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Rheumatology & Internal Medicine Associates of West County PC3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 500D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7930
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been using Dr. Carroll for two years and have found to be a wonderful caring doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY / WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
