Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD
Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Greater Atlanta Womens Healthcare550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1470, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 589-2670
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kimberly Carroll, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
