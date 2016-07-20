Overview

Dr. Kimberly Carr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Carr works at Childrens Medical Central in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.