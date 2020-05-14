Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Locations
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics300 Callen Blvd Ste 330, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 763-2320Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-2320
3
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Orthopaedics8950 University Blvd Ste 200, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 763-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is excellent. I had Dupuytrens Contracture , pinky finger ,40% bent. I requested the procedure with Xiaflex injection vs. surgery. She took the time to read my two page medical report & answered questions. A previous arrogant hand surgeon in Savannah, would not even read the report. I had the procedure done 5 years ago & that Dr., in FL got the finger pretty straight. Well , Dr., Young did two things differently in the procedure then my previous Dr., & the finger is perfectly straight, wow. Good job! I hope the finger stays straight a very long time because DP often comes back & the shots are not pleasant. Thank you Dr. Gene
About Dr. Kimberly Carney Young, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366450082
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney Young has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.