Dr. Kimberly Carlton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Carlton works at BHA Associates Internal Medicine in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.