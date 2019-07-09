Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD
Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 524-4550
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
She was highly recommended to me by a surgeon at a competing hospital and she did an excellent job. Her manner is straightforward, knowledgable and always professional. She listens carefully, explains thoroughly and inspires trust and confidence. When I had a post-surgical problem, she was quick to address it and ensured that I got the needed attention for which I am very grateful. She will be missed at St. Francis.
About Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- Yale New Haven Medical Center
- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Caprio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caprio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caprio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caprio works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprio.
