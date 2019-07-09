See All General Surgeons in Enfield, CT
Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Caprio works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular
    100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2019
    About Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1376789610
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Medical Center
    • New Jersey Medical School
    • New Jersey Medical School
    • New Jersey Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Caprio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caprio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caprio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caprio works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Enfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Caprio’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

