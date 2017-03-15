Dr. Kimberly Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Burns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Center For Pediatrics - South2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
We have been using Dr. Burns since my oldest son was born. That was 15 years ago. She is been through many different illnesses with our family, and I wouldn't trade her for anyone else in the world. The nurses, especially Ms. Tina, Ms. Sharon and Miss Jessie are amazing. The staff is also amazing and very timely.
About Dr. Kimberly Burns, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750319216
Education & Certifications
- T C Thompson Chldns Hosp-U Tenn
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.